UPSC Civil Services 2019 Interview Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for Civil Services Recruitment 2019-20. All those who were qualified in UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019 can appear for interview round or personality test.

The commission has taken out a list of roll numbers with the interview schedule at the website upsc.gov.in. For all those who have been qualified, can check their interview test dates at the aforementioned website.

Notably, the interview/personality test is scheduled to be held from February 17 to April 2, 2020.

Students are suggested to go through the entire notification on the official website.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019 written test was held between September 20 to 29 last year.

