New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission is expected to declare the dates for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 today, on its official website upsc.gov.in. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case there is an update on the same.

As per previous dates, the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination was slated to be held on May 31, 2020. However, the exam were postponed in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020 stands deferred. Decision on fresh date of the examination will be made available on 20 May after assessing the situation," the UPSC had said on its website.

On May 15, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had announced results of various written exams. Overall, results of seven written exams, for a combined 136 vacancies, were announced. These were Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications (65); Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB (27); Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (13); Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs (11+5); Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications (10) and Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate (five).

Candidates can check these results on the commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.