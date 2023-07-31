Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Timetable OUT at upsc.gov.in, Check Dates Here
According to the date sheet released by the commission, the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 2023.
New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 schedule. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 exam timetable on the official website at upsc.gov.in.
Trending Now
According to the date sheet released by the commission, the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 2023. The UPSC Civil Services exam will be heldi n two sessions each day, from 9.00 AM to 12 PM in the morning and from 2 PM to 5:00 PM in the afternoon.
The UPSC CSE Preliminary examinations were held on May 28. The results were declared on June 12.
UPSC CSE Main exam 2023 schedule
|Date
|Forenoon session
|Afternoon session
|September 15
|Paper I Essay
|No paper
|September 16
|Paper -II
General Studies-I
|Paper-III
General Studies-II
|September 17
|Paper -IV
General Studies-III
|Paper -V
General Studies-IV
|September 23
|Paper- A
Indian Language
|Paper B
English
|September 24
|Paper-VI
Optional Subject paper-1
|Paper-VII
Optional Subject Paper -2
Candidates can check the detailed UPSC Civil Services Main exam timetable 2023 here
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you