Home

Education

UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Timetable OUT at upsc.gov.in, Check Dates Here

UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Timetable OUT at upsc.gov.in, Check Dates Here

According to the date sheet released by the commission, the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 2023.

UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 1200 medical officer posts in different government departments.

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 schedule. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 exam timetable on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Trending Now

According to the date sheet released by the commission, the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 2023. The UPSC Civil Services exam will be heldi n two sessions each day, from 9.00 AM to 12 PM in the morning and from 2 PM to 5:00 PM in the afternoon.

The UPSC CSE Preliminary examinations were held on May 28. The results were declared on June 12.

UPSC CSE Main exam 2023 schedule

Date Forenoon session Afternoon session September 15 Paper I Essay No paper September 16 Paper -II General Studies-I Paper-III General Studies-II September 17 Paper -IV General Studies-III Paper -V General Studies-IV September 23 Paper- A Indian Language Paper B English September 24 Paper-VI Optional Subject paper-1 Paper-VII Optional Subject Paper -2

Candidates can check the detailed UPSC Civil Services Main exam timetable 2023 here

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES