UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Timetable OUT at upsc.gov.in, Check Dates Here

Published: July 31, 2023 9:27 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 schedule. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 exam timetable on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

According to the date sheet released by the commission, the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 2023. The UPSC Civil Services exam will be heldi n two sessions each day, from 9.00 AM to 12 PM in the morning and from 2 PM to 5:00 PM in the afternoon.


The UPSC CSE Preliminary examinations were held on May 28. The results were declared on June 12.

UPSC CSE Main exam 2023 schedule

DateForenoon sessionAfternoon session
September 15Paper I EssayNo paper
September 16Paper -II

General Studies-I

Paper-III

General Studies-II

September 17Paper -IV

General Studies-III

Paper -V

General Studies-IV

September 23Paper- A

Indian Language

Paper B

English

September 24Paper-VI

Optional Subject paper-1

Paper-VII

Optional Subject Paper -2

Candidates can check the detailed UPSC Civil Services Main exam timetable 2023 here

