Home

Education

UPSC Civil Services 2024: Guidelines For Photograph And Signature To Be Uploaded For Prelims Exam

UPSC Civil Services 2024: Guidelines For Photograph And Signature To Be Uploaded For Prelims Exam

UPSC Civil Services 2024: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has started the online registration process for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024. Candidates can fill up the UPSC C

UPSC Civil Services 2024: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has started the online registration process for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024. Candidates can fill up the UPSC CSE Prelims Application Form at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Before filling up the UPSC CSE Prelims application form, the Commission must read the guidelines for uploading of photograph and signature. Check the complete guidelines here.

Trending Now

UPSC Civil Services 2024: Guidelines For Photograph And Signature To Be Uploaded For Prelims Exam

The photograph, uploaded by the candidate should not be more than 10 days old from the start of the online application process (i.e. the application commencement date). Ensure that the name of the candidate and the date on which the photograph was taken are clearly mentioned on the photograph. The candidate’s face should occupy 3/4th of the space in the photograph. The candidates must ensure that their appearance must match with their photograph at each stage of the Examination Process i.e. at the time of the Preliminary, Main (Written) and Interview/Personality Test. For instance, If a candidate uploads a bearded photograph, he must appear with the same look in the Preliminary, Main (Written), and Interview/Personality Test. The same would be the case with spectacles, moustaches, etc. Before starting filling up the online application, a candidate must have his photograph and signature duly scanned in the .jpg format in such a manner that each file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB in size for the photograph and signature. The candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card viz. Aadhar Card/ Voter Card / PAN Card / Passport/ Driving License / Any other photo ID card issued by the State / Central Government. The details of this photo ID will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form. This photo ID will be used for all future references and the candidate is advised to carry this Photo ID while appearing for the Examination/Personality Test. Applicants should avoid submitting multiple applications. However, if due to any unavoidable circumstances, any applicant submits multiple applications then he/she must ensure that the applications with higher RID is complete in all respects. In case of multiple applications, the applications with higher RID shall be entertained by the Commission and fee paid against one RID shall not be adjusted against any other RID. The applicants must ensure that while filling their Application Form, they are providing their valid and active E-Mail IDs as the Commission may use electronic mode of communication while contacting them at different stages of examination process.

The last date for submitting the UPSC CSE Prelims application form is March 5, 2024.Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.