UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be held in 80 test centres. Check IAS Test Centres List here.

Published: February 19, 2024 9:40 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UPSC Civil Services 2024: Preliminary Exam To Be Held in 80 Centres; Check IAS Test Centres List Here

UPSC Civil Services 2024: The registration process for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 is underway; aspirants can fill up the applications by March 5. As per the UPSC CSE exam centre 2024, the Preliminary examination will be held in 80 exam centres and the main exam will be held in 24 exam centres. While filling in his/her application form, the candidate should carefully decide about his/her choice of centre for the Examination. If any candidate appears at a centre other than the one indicated by the Commission in his/her admission certificate, the papers of such a candidate will not be evaluated and his/her candidature will be liable to cancellation. “Allotment of Centres will be on the “first-apply-first allot” basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants, who cannot get a Centre of their choice due to ceiling, will be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice,” UPSC in an official statement said.

UPSC Centres of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination: The Examination will be held at the following Centres:

  1. AGARTALA
  2. AGRA
  3. AHMEDABAD
  4. AIZAWL
  5. AJMER
  6. ALIGARH
  7. ALMORA (UTTARAKHAND)
  8. ANANTHAPURU
  9. CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR [AURANGABAD (MAHARASHTRA)]
  10. BAREILLY
  11. BENGALURU
  12. BHOPAL
  13. BILASPUR (CHHATISGARH)
  14. CHANDIGARH
  15. CHENNAI
  16. COIMBATORE
  17. CUTTACK
  18. DEHRADUN
  19. DELHI
  20. DHARAMSHALA (HIMACHAL PRADESH)
  21. DHARWAR
  22. DISPUR
  23. FARIDABAD
  24. GANGTOK
  25. GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR
  26. GAYA
  27. GHAZIABAD
  28. GORAKHPUR
  29. GURGAON
  30. GWALIOR
  31. HYDERABAD
  32. IMPHAL
  33. INDORE
  34. ITANAGAR
  35. JABALPUR
  36. JAIPUR
  37. JAMMU
  38. JODHPUR
  39. JORHAT
  40. KARGIL
  41. KOCHI
  42. KOHIMA
  43. KOLKATTA
  44. KOZHIKODE (CALICUT)
  45. LEH
  46. LUCKNOW
  47. LUDHIANA
  48. MADURAI
  49. MANDI (HIMACHAL PRADESH)
  50. MUMBAI
  51. MYSURU
  52. NAGPUR
  53. NASIK
  54. NAVI MUMBAI
  55. PANAJI (GOA)
  56. PATNA
  57. PORTBLAIR
  58. PRAYAGRAJ (ALLAHABAD)
  59. PUDUCHERRY
  60. PUNE
  61. RAIPUR
  62. RAJKOT
  63. RANCHI
  64. SAMBALPUR
  65. SHILLONG
  66. SHIMLA
  67. SILIGURI
  68. SRINAGAR
  69. SRINAGAR (UTTARAKHAND)
  70. SURAT
  71. THANE
  72. THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
  73. TIRUCHIRAPALLI
  74. TIRUPATI
  75. UDAIPUR
  76. VARANASI
  77. VELLORE
  78. VIJAYAWADA
  79. VISHAKHAPATNAM
  80. WARANGAL

The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1056 which include 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 06 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 12 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 09 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 13 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness. Candidates will be recruited for these posts.

  • Indian Administrative Service
  • Indian Foreign Service
  • Indian Police Service
  • Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’
  • Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’
  • Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’
  • Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’
  • Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’
  • Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’
  • Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’
  • Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’
  • Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’
  • Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’
  • Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’
  • Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III)
  • Indian Railway Management Service, Group ‘A’
  • Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade)
  • Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’
  • Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’
  • Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’
  • Pondicherry Police Service (PONDIPS), Group ‘B’

For more details, visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC).

