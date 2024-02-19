UPSC Civil Services 2024: Preliminary Exam To Be Held in 80 Centres; Check IAS Test Centres List Here

Home

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be held in 80 test centres. Check IAS Test Centres List here.

UPSC Civil Services 2024: The registration process for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 is underway; aspirants can fill up the applications by March 5. As per the UPSC CSE exam centre 2024, the Preliminary examination will be held in 80 exam centres and the main exam will be held in 24 exam centres. While filling in his/her application form, the candidate should carefully decide about his/her choice of centre for the Examination. If any candidate appears at a centre other than the one indicated by the Commission in his/her admission certificate, the papers of such a candidate will not be evaluated and his/her candidature will be liable to cancellation. “Allotment of Centres will be on the “first-apply-first allot” basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants, who cannot get a Centre of their choice due to ceiling, will be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice,” UPSC in an official statement said.

UPSC Centres of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination: The Examination will be held at the following Centres:

AGARTALA AGRA AHMEDABAD AIZAWL AJMER ALIGARH ALMORA (UTTARAKHAND) ANANTHAPURU CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR [AURANGABAD (MAHARASHTRA)] BAREILLY BENGALURU BHOPAL BILASPUR (CHHATISGARH) CHANDIGARH CHENNAI COIMBATORE CUTTACK DEHRADUN DELHI DHARAMSHALA (HIMACHAL PRADESH) DHARWAR DISPUR FARIDABAD GANGTOK GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR GAYA GHAZIABAD GORAKHPUR GURGAON GWALIOR HYDERABAD IMPHAL INDORE ITANAGAR JABALPUR JAIPUR JAMMU JODHPUR JORHAT KARGIL KOCHI KOHIMA KOLKATTA KOZHIKODE (CALICUT) LEH LUCKNOW LUDHIANA MADURAI MANDI (HIMACHAL PRADESH) MUMBAI MYSURU NAGPUR NASIK NAVI MUMBAI PANAJI (GOA) PATNA PORTBLAIR PRAYAGRAJ (ALLAHABAD) PUDUCHERRY PUNE RAIPUR RAJKOT RANCHI SAMBALPUR SHILLONG SHIMLA SILIGURI SRINAGAR SRINAGAR (UTTARAKHAND) SURAT THANE THIRUVANANTHAPURAM TIRUCHIRAPALLI TIRUPATI UDAIPUR VARANASI VELLORE VIJAYAWADA VISHAKHAPATNAM WARANGAL

The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1056 which include 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 06 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 12 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 09 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 13 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness. Candidates will be recruited for these posts.

Indian Administrative Service

Indian Foreign Service

Indian Police Service

Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’

Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’

Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’

Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III)

Indian Railway Management Service, Group ‘A’

Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade)

Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’

Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’

Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’

Pondicherry Police Service (PONDIPS), Group ‘B’

For more details, visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC).

