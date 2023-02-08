Home

Education

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Check Paper Pattern, Qualifying Marks, Number of Attempts

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Check Paper Pattern, Qualifying Marks, Number of Attempts

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: According to the UPSC CSE exam pattern, there are three stages of the UPSC IAS exam recruitment process.

The Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 will be conducted on April 16, 2023.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Form at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the application form for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023. Aspirants can fill up the UPSC CSE Prelims application form by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is February 21. The exam dates, however, are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.

UPSC will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 on May 28, 2023. The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be held on September 15. According to the UPSC CSE exam pattern, there are three stages of the UPSC IAS exam recruitment process. They are — Preliminary Examination, Civil Services (Main) Examination, and Interview/Personality Test. In this article, we will primarily discuss about the exam pattern.

You may like to read

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration- Overview

Name of Examination: UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023

Exam Conducting Body: Union Public Service Commission

Mode of Examination: Offline (UPSC Paper Pattern for Prelims- MCQ-based) (UPSC Paper Pattern for Mains – Descriptive) (Personality Test – Interview in front of board members

Number of Stages: Prelims exam, Mains exam, Interview

UPSC CSE Exam Pattern 2023: Check Prelim Exam Pattern

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.

The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper

with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.

with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.

Both the question papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be of

two hours duration.

UPSC CSE Exam Pattern 2023: Check Prelim Exam Pattern

Syllabus Current events of national and international importance, History of India and Indian National Movement, Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World, Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc. Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc. General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization. General Science. Paper II: Comprehension. Interpersonal skills including communication skills; Logical reasoning and analytical ability; Decision making and problem solving; General mental ability; Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level), Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc. — Class X level); Language of paper English Hindi Duration of exam 4 hours (2 hours each) Number of questions General studies paper 1: 100 General studies paper 2: 80 Maximum marks 400 (200 each) Qualifying marks 33% for Paper 2

UPSC CSE Exam Pattern 2023: Check Main Exam Pattern

The main Examination is intended to assess the overall intellectual traits and depth of understanding of candidates rather than merely the range of their information and memory. The nature and standard of questions in the General Studies papers (Paper II to Paper V) will be such that a well-educated person will be able to answer them without any specialized study.

The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section-II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature.[Also see Note (ii) under Para-I of Section II-(B)].

Number of papers 9 Language of paper English Hindi Duration of exam 3 hours each Subjects Qualifying Papers:

Paper-A (One of the Indian Language to be selected by the candidate from the Languages included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution). Paper-B: English Papers to be counted for merit : Paper-I Essay, Paper-II General Studies-I, Paper-III

General Studies -II, Paper-IV General Studies -III, Paper-V General Studies -IV, Paper-VI

Optional Subject – Paper 1, Paper-VII Optional Subject – Paper 2 Number of questions Part A and B: 300 each General studies and optional paper: 250 each Sub Total (Mains) 1750 marks Personality Test 275 marks Grand Total 2025 marks

UPSC CSE Exam Pattern 2023: Check Interview Exam Pattern

The candidate will be interviewed by a Board who will have before them a record of the candidate’s career. The candidate will be asked questions on matters of general interest. The object of the Interview/Personality Test is to assess the personal suitability of the candidate for a career in public service by a Board of competent and unbiased observers. The Interview/Personality Test is intended to judge the mental calibre of a candidate. In broad terms this is really an assessment of not only intellectual qualities but also social traits and interest in current affairs.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Form: Check Step-By-Step Guide to Fill Registration Form

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be able to fill out the UPSC CSE 2023 application form in online mode only.

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

Look for the registration link. Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee. Submit the application and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.