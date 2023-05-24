It’s Never Too Late! Delhi Police Head Constable Cracks UPSC in 8th Attempt. Read His Inspiring Story

The temptation to give up is common, and no one is immune. Many of us are incapable of handling failure gracefully. And, despite knowing it’s a common human condition, we’re always surprised when it happens to us. But Kumar never left hope, as he knew failure is only the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently. Kumar had already started preparing to take the examination again after his last attempt. “I was preparing with a positive mindset that if I am able to clear, well and good, or else I would strive harder to achieve success and live my dream,” he told PTI. On what kept him going despite failures over the last couple of years, he said his wife constantly encouraged him and became his pillar of strength. “I did not have anything to lose and I come from a village in Rajasthan where my father was a labourer. I have seen the struggle my family has gone through to educate us and meet our daily needs. We never lost hope then and so, when I had an opportunity in hand, I thought I will utilise it to my best,” he further added. Inspired by senior, Delhi Police Head Constable Clears Civil Services Exam. Read How Things Paved his way!

Kumar joined the force in 2009 as a constable and was first posted at Vijay Ghat in CP reserve. After serving there for some time, he was transferred to the Shahbad Dairy police station.

Recalling his journey, Kumar said he had always wanted a larger platform to serve people and do much more than what he was currently doing for society.

He added that he wanted to set an example of dedication, hard work, and patience for everyone. “Sometimes, I thought if I fail to clear the exam, I will motivate my children to take up civil services examination and keep my dream alive through them, but it was my wife who constantly encouraged me to not give up,” Kumar stated.

Inspired By A Delhi Police Constable Who Became ACP, This Cop Cleared Civil Services Exam In 8th Attempt

When asked whether he was inspired by anyone from his department, Kumar named Firoz Alam, who was a constable in the Delhi Police and after clearing the UPSC exams in 2019, became an Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP). “After Alam sir secured rank, I got motivation to strive hard. He also made a Whatsapp group to encourage and motivate UPSC aspirants like me and others. He has been a constant support system till date,” he added.

Delhi Cop Cleared Civil Services Exam In 8th Attempt: How He Balanced Dream And Duty

On his preparations, Kumar said he always preferred to stay near his place of duty so that he could get back home soon after his shift. Having worked in various units of the force, he said he always “secretly” wished for an eight-hour shift and was sometimes fortunate to get fixed duty slots.

Delhi Cop Cleared Civil Services Exam In 8th Attempt: Here’s How He Prepared For the Exam

Kumar further said he managed at least six hours daily to study and bought study materials from Mukherjee Nagar. When exam dates would be near, he said, he used to apply for a month’s leave and dedicate nearly 16 hours daily for preparations. “Initially, it was difficult to get leave for a month, but later when my seniors got to know that I was serious about UPSC and had secured decent marks in previous attempts, they would motivate me and sanction my leave,” he further added.

In this end, we can conclude that no matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid. Even if you can’t just snap your fingers and make a dream come true, you can travel in the direction of your dream, every single day and you can shorten the distance between the two of you. wishes Ram Bhajan Kumar and every aspirant all the very best for their future and career as they embark on a new journey full of great responsibilities and challenges.

