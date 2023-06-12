Home

Education

UPSC Declares Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 Within 15 Days, Over 14,000 Qualify

UPSC CSE IAS Prelims 2023 Result Download Link: The Commission has also released a PDF that consists of a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) today, June 12, 2023. Candidates can check and download the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in. The Commission has also released a PDF that consists of a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test.

The preliminary examination was held on May 28, 2023. Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the CS (P) Examination, 2023 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 is over i.e. after the declaration of the final result.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.

UPSC CSE IAS Prelims 2023 Result Download Link: Check Below

Written Result – Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023

Written Result (with name)- Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023

Written Result – Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023

UPSC CSE IAS Prelims 2023 Result: Over 14,000 Qualify For Mains Exam

A total of 14,624 candidates have qualified for the UPSC IAS Mains exam 2023. In this article, we have provided you with a direct link and steps to check the result.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: How to Check Online?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at . On the homepage, go to the What’s New section. Click on the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023.” A new webpage will open on the screen. Your UPSC Prelims 2023 Result will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC IFS Prelims Result 2023

On the basis of the screening test held through the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on May 28, 2023, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023. Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys of screening test heldthrough CS (P) Examination, 2023 for IFoS (Main) Examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Indian Forest Service Examination,2023 is over i.e. after the declaration of the final result.

UPSC Helpline

The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned Examination on all working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or on Tel. No. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the Facilitation Counter.

