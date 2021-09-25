New Delhi: 30-year-old Pooja Kadam from Maharashtra’s Latur district was among the 761 people who cleared the UPSC civil services exam 2020 on Friday. Kadam, a resident of Taka village in Ausa tehsil secured 577th rank in the exams with just 15 per cent eyesight. This was her second attempt. She graduated from Fergusson College in Pune and did her post-graduation in Political Science from Indira Gandhi National Open University, Delhi.Also Read - Feminist Icon and Women’s Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Passes Away At 75

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2020 was conducted on October 4 last year. As many as 10,40,060 candidates applied for the examination, out of whom 4,82,770 appeared, a UPSC statement said. A total of 10,564 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination which was held in January, 2021, and, of them, 2,053 qualified for the personality test (interview), from which 761 were finally selected, it added.

Engineering students Shubham Kumar, an IIT Bombay graduate, and Jagrati Awasthi, who completed B.Tech (electrical engineering) from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, bagged the first and second ranks respectively.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated all those who cleared the UPSC’s civil services examination and said an exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits them as they will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of India’s journey.

He also had a word of encouragement for those who fell short. “To those young friends who did not clear the UPSC examination, I would like to say- you are very talented individuals. There are more attempts awaiting. At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored. Best wishes in whatever you decide to do”, tweeted the Prime Minister.