Civil Services Exam 2021: Bijnor girl Shruti Sharma, who topped the UPSC 2021 examination asserted that she was confident of clearing the prestigious exam but it's hard for her to believe she has secured rank I. While Shruti Sharma has topped the examination securing 1105 marks, Ankita Agarwal with 1050 marks and Gamini Singla with 1045 have secured the second and third rank, respectively. Speaking to news agency ANI, the top 3 rank holders Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla shared their journey and success mantra.

Shruti Sharma – AIR I

Graduated from the prestigious St. Stephens College of Delhi University, Shruti prepared for the Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). 23 candidates including all India topper have qualified the Civil Services exam from Jamia RCA. "23 people have been selected from Jamia Coaching Academy. We are feeling very proud and have come here to congratulate her", said Jamia Millia Islamia VC Najma Akhtar.

Revealing her success mantra, Shruti Sharma said,"I'm very happy with my result. My strategy was to make my own notes from newspapers and focus on answer writing practice for better presentation. I've used social media in a balanced way. My first preference is UP cadre", said Shruti Sharma, UPSC Civil Services 2021 topper.

Meanwhile, Shruti’s mother Ruchi Sharma credited her daughter’s hard work behind her success. “I am very happy as she is happy. It is all due to her efforts. She was only interested in studies, in fact, we had to tell her to sleep. She used Social media in a limited way.”

Ankita Agarwal – AIR 2

On being asked the reason behind appearing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam, Ankita Agarwal who secured AIR 2 said, “I have an interest in development economics & I also wanted to work at grassroots; I will get the opportunity to dwell more on this in IAS.”

When queried about her strategy for the exam, Agarwal said, “More than strategy, I think if someone wants to be a civil servant, they should be very clear about their motivation as only that will push you on difficult days. Consistency is key.”

Furthermore, she revealed that this was her third attempt. “On my first attempt, there was less time so I couldn’t cover much. On my second attempt, there was a lack in my diligence, but I thankfully bridged it in my third attempt. I’ve left all social media platforms as they’re very distracting”, the second IAS topper stated.

Gamini Singla- AIR 3

“I’m very happy & satisfied. The Almighty has blessed me, I want to thank God & my entire family who supported me emotionally, morally & in my studies as well… Have faith in yourself, do not quit & reflect back on your mistakes”, said Singla.

For the unversed, the civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.