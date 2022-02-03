UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has announced that UPSC will hold the Civil services preliminary examination 2022 on 5 June. According to the reports, the number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is likely to be approximately 861 which include 34 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category. The commission also informed that the final number of vacancies may change after getting the exact number of vacancies from cadre controlling authorities.Also Read - UPSC Prelims 2022: Notification Out For Civil Services, IFS Preliminary Exam on upsc.gov.in

"The government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply," it said.

How to Apply:

The candidates who are preparing for the examination can follow the given steps to apply for the same:

Candidates should visit at www.upsconline.nic.in.

Click on the ‘various application form’ link available on the homepage.

Click on ‘click here for part I registration’.

Fill up the required details in the application form.

Pay the application form fee.

Select the test center and upload images.

Click on agree to the declaration.

The candidates who are applying for the examination must note that they will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100. The candidates can deposit the money in any branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit card. Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.

Here are some of the important details:

The last date for sending online applications is 22 February till 6 pm.

Online applications can be withdrawn from 1 to 7 March till 6 pm.

“No request for withdrawal of candidature will be entertained after the expiry of the specified period by the commission under any circumstances,” the notification said.