UPSC, Civil Services Interview Round: The interview round is the final stumbling block to get selected for the prestigious UPSC Civil Services exam. This UPSC interview or personality test is the make it or break it moment for an IAS aspirant. Many aspirants get selected while many get their hearts broken at the civil services interview round of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which is also known as personality test. Students who have cleared the UPSC mains examination are qualified to appear for the UPSC interview round/UPSC personality test.
The UPSC interview round can be tricky and it is important that IAS aspirants are well-prepared for it. Many IAS officers have often shared tips to clear UPSC Civil Services Interview round. Wehave curated a list of five tips for IAS aspirants to help prepare for UPSC Interview/UPSC Personality test round.
UPSC Civil Services Exam: 5 things to keep in mind while preparing for UPSC Interview
- Preparing UPSC DAF (Detailed Application Form): Candidates who have been declared qualified in the written part of the Examinations, UPSC mains, have to first get themselves registered before filling up the Online Detailed Application Form (DAF) at the website It is important to note that the candidates should ensure that all columns should be filled in correctly. No correspondence will be entertained by the commission from candidates to change any of the entries made in the online DAF. The board members take keen interest in reading the Detailed Application Form filed by the UPSC candidates. So make sure to fill it up with relevant information and reveal your hobbies and activities accurately. For example, if you have worked in an NGO for a particular cause, it is important to convince the board that you did not work just for the sake of it but because you believed in the cause.
- Answering tricky questions during UPSC interview: The UPSC interview round can be tricky as the board can ask you personal questions. “Certain questions answered with open-ended statements can lead to a chain of further questions. Therefore, it is important that candidates only use such words, statements and quotes in their answers which they can defend in trailing questions,” Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Jitin Yadav was quoted as saying in The Indian Express report. “Sometimes a panel member counters a candidate’s answer by denying its accuracy. If a candidate is certain about their answer, the best way to defend themselves would be ‘I strongly feel my answer is correct but I will cross-check it once I go back’,” Yadav said.
- History and significance: IAS officer Jitin Yadav shared a golden tip on Twitter and said a smart aspirant “not only prepares well for interview but also tries to know the background of UPSC Chairman and members”. “A smart aspirant not only prepares well for interview but also try to know background of #UPSC Chairman and Members who will be heading interview boards,” IAS officer Jitin Yadav had posted on Twitter.
A smart aspirant not only prepares well for interview but also try to know background of #UPSC Chairman and Members who will be heading interview boards.
- Knowing yourself and confident factor: It is important to be confident and also not appear hesitant when the interviewer asks you a personal question . Candidates appearing for UPSC Personality Test or UPSC Interview should know that how they project their personality during the interview round will be counted. “The interviewers are there to know you, so don’t hesitate to tell them about yourself whenever you get an opportunity,” Anudeep Durishetty, IAS officer of 2018 batch, was quoted as saying in a Jagran Josh report.
- Handling controversial topics: Many questions during the UPSC Civil Services Interview round are based on controversial topics. Taking a stand on the issue during the UPSC Interview can be challenging so IAF aspirants should be able to address both sides of the issue. “The solution lies in presenting both sides of the issue and then prescribing a balanced stand. One should never display personal bias on the controversial issues,” SB Singh, a Civil Service coach, was quoted as saying in a report by Employment News.