  • Home
  • Education
  • UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 notification LIVE: UPSC CSE prelims notification, registration dates expected soon at upsc.gov.in; key details on application, exam date, paper pattern
live

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 notification LIVE: UPSC CSE prelims notification, registration dates expected soon at upsc.gov.in; key details on application, exam date, paper pattern

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 notification LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will announce the UPSC CSE notification anytime soon.

Published date india.com Published: February 1, 2026 7:58 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 notification LIVE: UPSC CSE prelims notification, registration dates expected soon at upsc.gov.in; key details on application, exam date, paper pattern

UPSC CSE Prelims Notification LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will announce the UPSC CSE notification anytime soon. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) – upsc.gov.in – to access the UPSC CSE detailed notification(once published). It is to be noted that the notification of the Civil Services Examination, 2026, was scheduled to be released on January 14, 2026. However, it got postponed due to administrative reasons. The new schedule will be notified in due course.

Live Updates

  • Feb 1, 2026 10:44 AM IST

    UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 notification LIVE: List of details UPSC CSE prelims notification will have?

    1. UPSC CSE Prelims examination date
    2. UPSC CSE application form
    3. UPSC CSE registration last date
    4. UPSC CSE Main exam dates
    5. Key instructions while filling the application form
    6. List of prelims exam centres
    7. List of mains exam centre
    8. plan of examination
    9. Eligibility Conditions
    10. age limit
    11. number of attempts
  • Feb 1, 2026 8:35 AM IST

    UPSC CSE Notification: How to fill the UPSC Civil Services Examination application form?

    • Visit the official website of UPSC http://upsconline.gov.in.
    • It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website.
    • Proceed for filling up the online application for the examination.
    • OTR Profile (Registration) has to be registered only once in life time. This can be done anytime throughout the year.
    • If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the Online Application for the examination.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.