Home

Education

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 notification LIVE: UPSC CSE registration dates, notification expected soon upsc.gov.in; prelims exam date, mains schedule, guidelines

live

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 notification LIVE: UPSC CSE registration dates, notification expected soon upsc.gov.in; prelims exam date, mains schedule, guidelines

Candidates can access UPSC CSE Notification 2026 pdf by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is all set to publish the detailed notification of the Civil Services Examination(CSE) 2026 anytime soon. Candidates planning to appear for the competitive examination can access the UPSC CSE Notification 2026 pdf by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/. The CSE registration dates, prelims exam date, main paper pattern, application last date, age limit, important guidelines, and number of attempts will be provided in the UPSC CSE notification. Eligible aspirants will be allowed to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.gov.in.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.