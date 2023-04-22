Home

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Check Paper Pattern For Prelims, Mains, Interview Round

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be held on September 15.

UPSC CSE Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination(CSE) on May 28, 2023. With 37 calendar days left for the competitive examination to be held, most of the aspirants would be dealing with anxiety and nervousness. Check the exam pattern, steps to download the admit card, and other related details here.

UPSC CSE Exam Pattern

The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination; and Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts noted above.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Pattern

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.

This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

The number of candidates to be admitted to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will be about twelve to thirteen times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this Examination.

Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination of that year provided they are otherwise eligible for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination.

The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper

with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.

with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Pattern

The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test.

The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section-II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature.

Marks obtained for all the compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and Marks obtained in Interview/Personality Test will be counted for ranking.

UPSC CSE Interview/Exam Pattern

The candidate will be interviewed by a Board who will have before them a record of the candidate’s career.

The candidate will be asked questions on matters of general interest.

The number of candidates to be summoned for Interview/Personality Test will be about twice of the number of vacancies to be filled. The Interview/Personality Test will carry 275 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks).

The technique of the Interview/Personality Test is not that of a strict cross-examination but of a natural, though directed and purposive conversation which is intended to reveal the mental qualities of the candidate.

UPSC CSE Examination 2023 Notification PDF – Direct Link

UPSC CSE Prelims Examination 2023: How to Download Admit Card?

The Commission will release the admit card for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023) three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The UPSC CSE Prelims E-Admit Card 2023 will be available to download on the official website — , the candidates can download the admit card using their registration ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Visit the official website at

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Admit Card.”

Log in with your registration number and date of birth.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

To know more, go through the detailed notification shared above.

