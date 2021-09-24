UPSC Civil Services Exam Results 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the final results of Civil Services Examination, 2020. A total of 761 candidates — 545 men and 216 women — have cleared the test, conducted annually to select the country’s bureaucrats, diplomats and police officers, among other civil servants.Also Read - Bihar's Shubham Kumar Tops UPSC 2020 Exams; 5 Girls in Top 10. Check Full List Here

Bihar's Shubham Kumar, aged 24 years, topped the civil services examination in his third attempt. He got selected in the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) after qualifying the civil services examination 2019.

Significantly, UPSC Civil Services topper and IAS Tina Dabi's younger sister Ria Dabi has secured 15th rank in UPSC CSE Results 2020. Her elder sister had secured rank 1 in 2016.

I have secured 15th rank in the exam conducted by UPSC. pic.twitter.com/kqMnJ4uzSW — Ria Dabi (@Ria_dabi) September 24, 2021

Taking to Instagram, Tina congratulated her younger sister. She wrote, “I am delighted to share that my younger sister Ria Dabi got rank 15 in UPSC 2020 exam.”

Just like the elder sister, Ria is also a student of Delhi University. She has graduated from Lady Sri Ram College. She has an interest in painting and her sister Tina Dabi is currently posted in the Rajasthan cadre as the Joint Secretary Finance (Tax).

Here’s how Twitter congratulated her:

Both sisters supremely talented.

First Tina Dabi and now Ria Dabi.

Talent flows in the veins, cut from the same cloth as they say.#UPSC2020 #UPSC pic.twitter.com/wmm8d9gNQ9 — Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) September 24, 2021

Ria Dabi, sister of IAS topper Tina Dabi, has secured the All India 15th rank in this year's UPSC results.#riadabi@dabi_tina pic.twitter.com/EZX2MC5bF9 — Devishankar bairwa (@ds_bairwa) September 24, 2021

Hardwork always pays !

Congratulations to Ria Dabi for securing all India 15th position in UPSC Civil Service Exam#UPSC pic.twitter.com/1QpGeAr6mg — i_imad_19 (@i_imad_19) September 24, 2021

On the other hand, topper Shubham Kumar said areas like poverty alleviation and development of villages and its people would be his focus area while in the service.

“My father used to motivate me a lot and helped me in maintaining a positive attitude that helped me in clearing the exam, he said, adding that his father works as a bank manager in Bihar.

Second rank holder Awasthi, who hails from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, said she would also like to join the IAS and work for rural development, besides women and child development.

“I have opted for IAS. I got motivated from people around me. I would like to work for development of rural areas besides women and child development, she told PTI over phone from Bhopal.

The civil services examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh congratulated the successful candidates and said they have an important contribution to make in their active service of next 25 years as architects of independent India at 100 years.

A total of 10,564 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination which was held in January, 2021. Of them, 2,053 candidates qualified for the personality test (interview).