UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 Result: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated all those who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2019 and said that an "exciting and satisfying career" awaits them.

"Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes," said PM Modi in a tweet.

Raising hopes for those who did not get their desired result, the Prime Minister asserted that "life is full of several opportunities". "Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours," he added.

For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2020

The UPSC released the results for Civil Services Examination 2019 earlier today and a total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Pradeep Singh has bagged the top position, while Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019.

In order of merit, candidates have been recommended for appointment to:

i) Indian Administrative Service (ii) Indian Foreign Service; (iii) Indian Police Service; and (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’