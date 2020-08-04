UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result or the provisional appointment list on its official website — upsc.gov.in. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mumbai Police Commissioner Reveals Why Rhea Chakraborty Left Actor’s Home On June 8

Pradeep Singh has bagged the top position in the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019. Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

The UPSC has released the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

i) Indian Administrative Service (ii) Indian Foreign Service; (iii) Indian Police Service; and (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’

A total number of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment, the break-up of which is given below category wise:

GENERAL – 304

EWS – 78

OBC – 251

SC – 129

ST – 67