UPSC Civil Services Final Result: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has declared the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 on Monday noon (May 30) on its official website. Candidates can check their respective results from the official website — upsc.gov.in. As many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious test, it said, without sharing further details of candidates selected in the examination. Candidates can click here for the direct link to check and download their respective UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021.Also Read - BREAKING: Ink Thrown at BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru Event; Fight, Chaos Ensue

This year, all the top three positions have been secured by girl candidates. Shruti Sharma has secured All India Rank 1 in the final result declared. While Shruti Sharma has topped the examination, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively, the Commission said. Shruti is an alumnus of St Stephens College and Jawaharlal Nehru University and has been preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy. Also Read - UGC-NET 2022: Application Process For December, June Cycles Ends Today; Apply Now at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Here’s How to Check UPSC Civil Service final results 2021

Log on to the official website — upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on, “UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 -Final Result”

A PDF file with details of selected candidates will be displayed

Download it and take the printout of the same for future reference

The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was held on October 10, 2021, and the results of the examination were released on October 29. The main examination was conducted from January 7 to 16, 2022, and the results were declared on March 17, 2022. The interview was the last round of the examination which began on April 5 and concluded on May 26. Also Read - Viral Video: 5-Month-Old Baby Works Out With Mom, Holds a Plank Like a Pro | Watch

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.