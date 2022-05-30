UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or the Civil Services examinations are one of the most eagerly awaited and coveted examinations in our country. Every year, scores of candidates try their luck to make their mark in the administrative service of the nation but only a handful succeed. Sometimes, candidates have to appear for more than one attempt to clear the exams.Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021: Girls Grab Top 3 Positions, Shruti Sharma Secures AIR I. Full List of Toppers

Apart from the exams, the most crucial part is the interviews for Personality Test. It is a common belief that interviews are very hard to crack, but that depends on an individual. The results for the year 2021 UPSC Civil Services Final were declared on Monday, 30 May. Just like every year, this year too the results saw many happy faces as well as not so happy ones, for obvious reasons of course. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 Declared, Check Toppers List and Direct Link Here

Talking about the ranks, Shruti Sharma topped the list, followed by Ankita Agarwal, and Gamini Singla. One candidate, Yasharth Shekhar, grabbed the 12th position. India.com spoke exclusively to Yasharth Shekhar on various topics. Also Read - UPSC, Banking, BSF Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Here are a few excerpts:

Q. Many congratulations, Yasharth on clearing the test and securing the 12th rank. How does it feel?

A. I am on the top of the World. For the first 10 -15 seconds, I lost my sanity, giggled Shekhar with a tone of confidence and self-belief. I have been preparing for six years and this was my third attempt. All’s well that ends well!

Q. Share with us the strategies that you adopted, the tips and tricks and all.

A. Question papers! I solved a lot of question papers and test series. Then, I would read newspapers without a fail to keep myself abreast of the latest happenings. I focused more on the writing part, especially essays, and I would study for 9 to 11 hours.

I believe that tips and tricks are different for different people so I will say that consult your teachers, seniors, guides, and anyone in who you have faith will show you the right way.

However, it’s better to give 4-5 mocks.

Q. Did you study according to any schedule or timetable?

A. Yes, I did. The first thing I would do in the morning was study Geography, my optional subject. It is a scoring subject if you ask me. Then, afternoons were reserved for General Studies. Evenings were devoted to newspapers. That is how I will describe my schedule.

Q. Did you feel any peer pressure or anxiety?

A. I believe that anxiety issues originate when aspirants are unable to study for whatever reasons and they start blaming themselves, creating a negative loop for themselves in the process. If anyone is facing such issues, he/she should take a break, relax, think over things with a cool mind, visualise the overall scenario, and get back.

Stress is a natural part of life and UPSC has made me a humble person.

Q. How would you unwind given that it was such a strenuous period?

A. I would watch cricket or movies.

So, that was a small tête-à-tête with Yasharth Shekhar, the rank 12 holder of UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021. India.com wishes Yasharth Shekhar and every aspirant all the very best for their future and career as they embark on a new journey full of great responsibilities and challenges.