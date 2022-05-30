New Delhi: Shruti Sharma has secured all India Rank 1 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations, the results for which were announced on Monday. This year top 3 positions have been secured by girl candidates. While Sharma grabbed the first position, second and third ranks are grabbed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website — upsc.gov.in. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 Results Declared on upsc.gov.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Score

UPSC Civil Services Final Result: AIR 1-10

Shruti Sharma Ankita Agarwal Gamini Singla Aishwarya Verma Utkarsh Dwivedi Yaksh Chaudhary Samyak S Jain Ishita Rathi Preetam Kumar Harkeerat Singh Randhawa

UPSC Civil Service final results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘UPSC Civil Service final result 2021’ available on the homepage

The result will appear in a PDF file on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Who Is Shruti Sharma?

An alumunus of prestigious St. Stephens college and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Shruti Sharma had been preparing for UPSC Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy.

A total of 685 candidates—244 general, 73 EWS, 203 OBC, 105 SC and 60 in ST category have been selected for IAS, IPS, IFS and many other branches of the civil services. Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in three rounds – prelims exam, mains exam and the interview round.

The UPSC had announced the result for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 on March 17. Those who cracked the main examination were called for the interview round, which was conducted from April 5 to May 26, 2022.