UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 Declared: 933 Candidates Qualify, Check Category-wise Pass Percentage

UPSC Final Result 2022: Among the candidates who qualified for the UPSC exam, 345 are from the General category, 99 candidates from the EWS category, 263 candidates from the OBC category, 154 candidates from the SC category, and 72 candidates from the ST category.

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared UPSC CSE (Civil Services Examination) Final Result 2022. Now the candidates can check their results and merit list on the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in.

According to the UPSC announcement, a total of 933 students have been shortlisted in the UPSC CSE Final Result 2022. As per the UPSC CSE Result 2023, Ishita Kishore has topped the Civil Services Examination by securing All India Rank 1, in one of India’s most sought-after examinations.

UPSC Final Result 2022: Category-wise Pass Details

Among the candidates who qualified for the exam, 345 are from the General category, 99 candidates from the EWS category, 263 candidates from the OBC category, 154 candidates from the SC category, and 72 candidates from the ST category.

The top 10 candidates in UPSC Final Result 2022 including Ishita Kishore, Smriti Mishra, Mayur Hazarika, Gahana Navya James, Waseem Ahmad Bhat, Aniruddh Yadav, Kanika Goyal, and Rahul Srivastava, have expressed their intellectual capabilities and secured notable positions in examination.

UPSC Final Result 2023: List of Top 10 Toppers

Rank 1 – Ishita Kishore

Rank 2 – Garima Lohia

Rank 3 – Uma Harathi N

Rank 4 – Smriti Mishra

Rank 5 – Mayur Hazarika

Rank 6 – Gahana Navya James

Rank 7 – Waseem Ahmad Bhat

Rank 8 – Aniruddh Yadav

Rank 9 – Kanika Goyal

Rank 10 – Rahul Srivastava

With the UPSC Final Result 2022, a total of 1022 vacancies will be filled across various services. Notably, the vacancies will be distributed among different categories such as 434 for General, 99 for EWS, 263 for OBC, 154 for SC, and 72 for ST candidates.

UPSC Civil Services Examination: All You Need To Know

UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered as one of the most competitive exams in the world and is conducted every year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and B civil services.

Every time, the UPSC exam is divided into three stages such as Preliminary Examination, the Main Examination, and the Personality Test.

