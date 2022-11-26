UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 Result Soon; Check Important Notice Here

UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the result for the Civil Services Mains examination 2022 anytime soon. The Commission has released an important notification regarding the same on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. “Immediately after the declaration of the result of written part of the Civil Services (Main) examintion-2022, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the commission’s website for a specified period,” reads the official notification.

All the candidates who would qualify the Personality Test/Interview are required to fill up and submit his/her DAF-II within the given prescribed time limit. As per the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2022, the submission of

DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within the prescribed period, his/her candidature will stand cancelled and no request will be entertained in this respect.

The candidates are advised to keep all their relevant documents as applicable to him/her ready in original along with a self-attested photocopy of each (as listed below) for the purpose of Personality Tests/Interviews:

Original Matriculation/Higher Secondary/equivalent Certificate or any of the documents as per CSE-2022 Rules in support of his/her Name and Date of Birth.

Original Degree for Graduation or equivalent examination along with Mark-sheet in original issued by the University. Internship Completion Certificate for MBBS Degree or any other Medical Degree.

For a Degree from a foreign University, an Equivalence Certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities/ National Board of Examination (for MBBS or any other Medical Examination).

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes Certificate/Income & Asset Certificate for Economically Weaker Section in the prescribed format issued on or before 22.02.2022.

Certificate of Disability (PwBD) in the prescribed Format issued by the Competent Authority issued on or before 22.02.2022. For more details, check the detailed notification shared above.