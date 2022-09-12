UPSC Exam 2022: The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the most prestigious and competitive exams conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC CSE exam is divided into three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Personal Interview round. The candidates who are preparing for the entrance exam 2022 must be at their last leg of preparations and a detailed preparation strategy is always helpful for the candidates to prepare for any competitive exams.Also Read - Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 21 Posts at rrc-wr.com Till Oct 4. Deets Inside

UPSC Examination: Check 3 stages in the UPSC Civil Services Exam

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam: The UPSC Prelims 2022 exam is the first step for an aspirant. The Prelims exam was conducted on June 5, 2022, at various centres across the country. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam result was declared on June 22. The CSE result has been announced in a record 17 days. According to the official data, over 13,000 candidates — qualified for the Main Examination.

The UPSC Prelims 2022 exam is the first step for an aspirant. The Prelims exam was conducted on at various centres across the country. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam result was declared on June 22. The CSE result has been announced in a record 17 days. According to the official data, over 13,000 candidates qualified for the Main Examination. UPSC Mains Exam 2022: Candidates who have successfully qualified prelims will now appear in the mains exam which will be conducted from September 16 onwards. The Commission will conduct the Main exam on September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022 . The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift is slated to begin from 9:00 AM till 12:00 PM. The second shift will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The examination consists of nine descriptive papers. Aspirants will be marked out of 1,750 marks which are divided among nine papers.

Candidates who have successfully qualified prelims will now appear in the mains exam which will be conducted from September 16 onwards. The Commission will conduct the Main exam on September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022 The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift is slated to begin from 9:00 AM till 12:00 PM. The second shift will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The examination consists of nine descriptive papers. Aspirants will be marked out of 1,750 marks which are divided among nine papers. Interview Round : The interview process is the last and final stage of the selection process of the UPSC Exam Pattern. For those who will clear the CSE main exam, UPSC will invite them for the interview round. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks. Later, selected candidates will fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

: The interview process is the last and final stage of the selection process of the UPSC Exam Pattern. For those who will clear the CSE main exam, UPSC will invite them for the interview round. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks. Later, selected candidates will fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. UPSC Final Result: The final results are declared on the basis of marks obtained in the main exam and the personality test. The grand total of marks thus is 1750+275=2025.

Direct Link: Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2022

With just four days left for the exams, students are busy preparing for the papers. Here are some of the last-minute tips that will help students to score well in the Mains examination.

Revise the Syllabus/ Revise Notes: Practice and revision are the key to success, say many experts. Therefore, it is important to revise all topics daily. Instead of starting new topics or going through the complete syllabus, the candidates should refer to the short notes prepared by them while studying. The notes must contain important points and summaries of the respective topics.

Practice and revision are the key to success, say many experts. Therefore, it is important to revise all topics daily. Instead of starting new topics or going through the complete syllabus, the candidates should refer to the short notes prepared by them while studying. The notes must contain important points and summaries of the respective topics. Solve Mock test papers: Practicing mock tests acts as a great source of revision. This helps students improve their preparation levels. The question papers of previous years are available for the aspirants to download and practice. The appearing candidates must use them to know their weak and strong points, good time management, and adequate overall preparation. They should solve the papers in a time-constrained, exam-like environment to be ready for the exam day.

Practicing mock tests acts as a great source of revision. This helps students improve their preparation levels. The question papers of previous years are available for the aspirants to download and practice. The appearing candidates must use them to know their weak and strong points, good time management, and adequate overall preparation. They should solve the papers in a time-constrained, exam-like environment to be ready for the exam day. Essay Writing Practice : The Essay paper is one of the nine papers in the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam. For the CSE essay paper, two essays have to be written under 3 hours within the 1000-1200 word limit. Each essay carries 125 marks for a total of 250. Mastering essay writing techniques that have data and analysis is a must to fetch good marks. Practice writing 7 to 10 full-length essays in one month. Choose newspapers, reports, articles, and magazines as your source of reading. This will help you come across new words and subject-related terms. Noting down these words with meaning would be a useful exercise to improve your vocabulary. Essay writing does not require flowery language or advanced vocabulary. The essay and the matter discussed therein must be expressed as precisely as possible.

: The Essay paper is one of the nine papers in the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam. For the CSE essay paper, two essays have to be written under 3 hours within the 1000-1200 word limit. Each essay carries 125 marks for a total of 250. Mastering essay writing techniques that have data and analysis is a must to fetch good marks. Practice writing 7 to 10 full-length essays in one month. Choose newspapers, reports, articles, and magazines as your source of reading. This will help you come across new words and subject-related terms. Noting down these words with meaning would be a useful exercise to improve your vocabulary. Essay writing does not require flowery language or advanced vocabulary. The essay and the matter discussed therein must be expressed as precisely as possible. Be Calm And Composed: With just four days left for the exams, it is essential for the students to stay calm and composed. All exams have always had a ring of anxiety and nervousness on students. It is important that students get the right amount of sleep before the exam. Depriving oneself of sleep can result in fatigue and a high-stress level with a drop in concentration level.

Follow Important Instructions Before Entering Examination Hall

COVID-19 Protocol: Candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle. Wearing of mask/face shield is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without masks/face shields will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks/face shields for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries. Candidates are to follow COVID-19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle. Wearing of mask/face shield is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without masks/face shields will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks/face shields for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries. Candidates are to follow COVID-19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue. Reporting Time: Reach the exam centre one hour before the reporting time. All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates. Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card. Enter the Examination Hall 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination in each session. Entry to the Examination Hall closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination in each Session.

Reach the exam centre one hour before the reporting time. All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates. Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card. Enter the Examination Hall 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination in each session. Entry to the Examination Hall closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination in each Session. Documents You need to Carry to Exam Hall: Bring the e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved by the candidate.

Bring the e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved by the candidate. Items Barred during the exam: Possession (even in switch-off mode) / use of Mobile Phones and other Electronics / Communication devices are banned at the examination premises. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations under the rules of the examination. Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/costly items in the Examination Halls as safe keeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.

UPSC Civil Service Examination– Highlights

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam : June 05

: June 05 UPSC CSE Prelims Result: June 22

June 22 UPSC Mains Exam 2022 : September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022.

: September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022. UPSC Mains Admit Card: Released

India.com wishes all the best to all UPSC Main candidates! For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission. Also Read - BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Apply For 208 Posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Read Details Here