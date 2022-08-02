UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022 Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the timetable for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. All those candidates who have qualified the UPSC Prelims exam and are ready to appear for the Main examination can check the schedule from the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

This year, the Commission will conduct the Main exam on September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift is slated to begin from 9:00 AM till 12:00 PM. The second shift will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Download the latest UPSC Civil Services Notification 2022 from Below Steps

Visit the Union Public Service Commission( UPSC ) official website at upsc.gov.in.

) official website at On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Examination Time Table: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022.”

The link is present in the What’s New section.

The UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022 Schedule will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the timetable from the link given below. Earlier, the Commission declared the Prelims results for the UPSC Civil Services(CSE) exam 2022 on June 22, 2022. The UPSC examination was held on July 05, 2022. UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in the country and is conducted with tight security. India.com wishes all the best to all UPSC Main candidates! For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.