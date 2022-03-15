UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released a notification and said the UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2021 will be released in the fourth week of March. The UPSC further informed that the personality tests (interview) of the selected candidates will begin in first week of April.Also Read - UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 Admit Card Released on upsc.gov.in, Check Important Details Here

"Immediately after the declaration of the result of written part of Civil Services (Main) Examintion-2021, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission's website for a limited period of time. All the candidates who would qualify the Personality Test/Interview would be required to fill up and submit his/her DAF-II within the given prescribed time limit," the UPSC said in the official notification.

Once the UPSC Mains Result 2021 is out, the candidates will be able to check their score on upsc.gov.in.

In the notification, the UPSC said that the candidates need to keep all their relevant documents in original ready along with a self-attested photocopy for the purpose of Personality Tests/Interviews.

The candidates must note that the UPSC had conducted the civil services main examination from January 7 to 16 for nine subjective-type papers. The candidates who qualify for the mains exam will be called for an interview.

With this tentative date, the candidates can expect IAS Mains result by March 30, 2022 or even before that.

Lakhs of candidates are waiting for the UPSC Mains Result 2021. Considered to be one of the toughest exams in the country, scores of candidates each year appear for the Civil Services Exam in the hope for getting selected for the country’s bureaucracy.