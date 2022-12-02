UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 Soon at upsc.gov.in; Step by Step Guide to Check Scores Here

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the result for the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Main Examination, 2022 anytime soon. Once the UPSC IAS mains result is declared, candidates can check and download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 result by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. To recall the Commission will start conducting the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify the CSM-2022, from early next year.

“Immediately after the declaration of the result of written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examintion-2022, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission’s Website for a specified period,” reads the official notification.

UPSC will publish the list of qualified candidates with their roll numbers. All those candidates who qualify for the UPSC CSE mains examination will be eligible to appear for the Personality Test/Interview. As per the official notification, the UPSC IAS Main 2022 written examination was held on September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UPSC CIVIL SERVICES (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2022 RESULT?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.

Click on the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Your UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in the country and is conducted with tight security. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022 All You Need to Know

Conducting body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC official website upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Mains exam date 2022 September 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2022

UPSC CSE Mains result date 2022 To be announced

UPSC IAS result 2022 declaration mode PDF format

Total number of candidates qualified in the UPSC CSE Mains exam 2022 To be announced

UPSC CSE 2022 mains result download link