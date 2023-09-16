Home

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 Day 2: GS-I, II Papers Today; Reporting Time, Instructions For Candidates

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in; Check Download Link, Exam Day Guidelines

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 for day 2 today, September 16, 2023. The Commission will conduct the CSE General Studies-I(Paper-II) examination in — the forenoon session — from 9.00 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the UPSC General Studies-II(Paper-III) examination will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The competitive examination will be held for five days — September 15, 16, 17, 23, and September 24, 2023 — at various exam centres. Check exam day guidelines, reporting time, and other details here.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 Day 2: September 16, 2023

The Commission will conduct the Paper-II General Studies-I examination today(September 16) in the forenoon shift. Meanwhile, UPSC General Studies-II(Paper-III) examination will be held in the afternoon shift. Examinees are advised to enter the examination hall 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination in each session. Entry to the Examination Hall closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination in each Session.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 Day 2: Date And Time

Date(Day) Forenoon Session

9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon Afternoon Session

2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. 16.09.2023

(Saturday) Paper-II

General Studies-I Paper-III

General Studies-II

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 Day 2: Instructions For Candidates

Reach exam centres at least 30 minutes before the allotted time.

Candidates must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines before and during the exam.

Use of Scientific (Non-Programmable type) Calculators is allowed and if considered necessary may be brought by candidates. Programmable type calculators are, however, not allowed in this examination.

Candidates should carry their face mask, hand sanitizer, and personal transparent water bottle.

Possession (even in switch off mode) / use of Mobile Phones and other Electronics / Communication devices are banned at the examination premises. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations under the rules of the examination.

Candidate are also advised to bring black ball point pen to the Examination hall for making entries in the attendance list.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 Schedule

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: Paper Analysis

The exam day analysis will be updated as soon as the examination concludes. It is important for candidates to bring their admit card to the exam center, as the admit card is a very important document for verification and entry into the examination venue. For more details, visit the official website of UPSC.

NOTE: To find the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding the UPSC CSE main exam, we recommend you to check out this space — https://www.india.com/education/ — and visit the official UPSC website (https://upsc.gov.in/) or the NTA website (https://upsconline.nic.in/).

