UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 Day 1: Paper-I Essay Exam Concludes Today; Check Reporting Time, Other Details

The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 today, September 15.

UPSC CSE Mains 2023: SC Grants Relief to 8 Aspirants, Asks Commission to Issue Admit Cards for Exam.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission is all set to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 today, September 15. The competitive examination will be held for five days — September 15, 16, 17, 23, and September 24, 2023 — at various exam centres. The examination will be conducted in two shifts: forenoon and afternoon session. Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a passport-size photograph, one for each session, for appearing in the examination with an Undertaking. If a candidate appears at a centre /sub-center or in an optional subject / Indian language (if applicable), other than the one indicated by the Commission in your e-Admit Card, your answer scripts will not be evaluated and your candidature will be liable to be cancelled. Check exam day guidelines and other details here.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 Day 1: September 15, 2023

The Commission will conduct the Paper-I Essay examination today(September 15) in the forenoon shift. Meanwhile, no paper will be held in the afternoon shift. Examinees are advised to enter the examination hall 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination in each session. Entry to the Examination Hall closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination in each Session.

Date(Day) Forenoon Session

9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon Afternoon Session

2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. 15.09.2023

(Friday) Paper-I Essay No Paper

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 Day 1: Exam Day Guidelines

Use of Scientific (Non-Programmable type) Calculators is allowed and if considered necessary may be brought by candidates. Programmable type calculators are, however, not allowed in this examination.

Possession (even in switch off mode) / use of Mobile Phones and other Electronics / Communication devices are banned at the examination premises. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations under the rules of the examination.

Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/costly items in the Examination Halls as safe keeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.

Candidate are also advised to bring black ball point pen to the Examination hall for making entries in the attendance list.

to the Examination hall for making entries in the attendance list. Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: Paper Analysis

The exam day analysis will be updated as soon as the examination concludes. It is crucial for candidates to bring their admit card to the exam center, as the admit card is a very important document for verification and entry into the examination venue. For more details, visit the official website of UPSC.

