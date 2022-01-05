New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam from January 7, 2022. According to the schedule, the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam will continue till January 16, 2022.Also Read - AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For Professor, Other Posts on aiimsjodhpur.edu.in Before This Date

The official notice issued by the Commission reads, "Keeping in view the restrictions/curbs being imposed by theGovernments to contain the disease, the Commission has requested the State Governments for ensuring that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates/ examination functionaries in their movement, especially who are coming from containment / micro-containment zone(s) and if necessary, the candidates' eAdmit Cards and ID Cards of the examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes."

The State Governments have further been requested that public transport be made operational to the optimum level, at least on a day before the Examination till the date of conduct of the Examination i.e. from 06.01.2022 to 09.01.2022 and 14.01.2022 to 16.01.2022 for ensuring smooth movement of the candidates/examination functionaries.

Check TIME TABLE FOR CIVIL SERVICES (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2021

Date Forenoon Session Afternoon Session January 7, 2022 Paper-I Essay — January 8, 2022 Paper-II General Studies I Paper-III General Studies II January 9, 2022 Paper-IV General Studies III Paper-V General Studies IV January 15, 2022 Paper-A Language Paper Paper-B English January 16, 2022 Paper-VI Optional Paper I Paper-VII Optional Paper 2

Note, there would be as many as 9 papers in the Main Exam. The language paper will consist of papers in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali (Devanagari/Olchiki Script), Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script), Tamil, Telugu, Urdu. The exam will be held with proper COVID-19 protocols and guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and others.