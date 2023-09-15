UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2023 Today; Check IAS Test Centres, City Wise List Here

Home

UPSC CSE Mains 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 starting from September 15, 2023. Only those candidates who have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination in 2023 are eligible to participate in the UPSC Mains Exam, which is the second round of the selection process for the Civil Services. According to the UPSC CSE exam centre 2023, the Main examination exam will be held in 24 exam centres.

While filling out the UPSC IAS application form, applicants must select their preferred IAS exam centres 2023. The Commission has provided UPSC IAS exam centres for both the preliminary and main stages of the exam. Check the list of exam centres below.

UPSC CSE Mains 2023: Centres of Civil Services (Main) Examination

While filling in his/her Application Form, the candidate should carefully decide about his/her choice of centre for the Examination. If any candidate appears at a centre other than the one indicated by the Commission in his/her Admission Certificate, the papers of such a candidate will not be evaluated and his/her candidature will be liable to cancellation. Check exam centres below.

AHMEDABAD AIZAWL BANGALURU BHOPAL CHANDIGARH CHENNAI CUTTACK DEHRADUN DELHI DISPUR (GUWAHATI) HYDERABAD JAIPUR JAMMU KOLKATA LUCKNOW MUMBAI PATNA PRAYAGRAJ ( ALLAHABAD RAIPUR RANCHI SHILLONG SHIMLA THIRUVANANTHAPURAM VIJAYAWADA

The UPSC CSE Mains E-Admit Card 2023 is available to download on the official website — , the candidates can download the admit card using their registration ID, date of birth, and security pin. Candidates for each session are required to hand over their QCAB to the Invigilator after detaching Question Paper available in detachable form at the end of the QCA Booklet, before leaving the Examination Room/Hall.

