Home

Education

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2023 From Jan 2 – Do’s And Don’ts, Common Questions Asked, Tips to Clear Interview Round

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2023 From Jan 2 – Do’s And Don’ts, Common Questions Asked, Tips to Clear Interview Round

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 with effect from January 2, 2024.

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 with effect from January 2, 2024. The e-summon letters of these personality tests (Interviews) of the 1026 candidates will be made available shortly, which selected aspirants can be downloaded from the Commission’s Website — https://www.upsc.gov.in and — https://www.upsconline.in. The candidates appearing for the Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). In case, the candidates perform their journey by any other mode/class, the same will be dealt as per S.R.-132 and the Commission’s guidelines, available on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in/forms-downloads.

Trending Now

Understanding the specifics of the UPSC IAS personality test, especially the interview round, can be challenging due to its dynamic nature. All those candidates who have successfully cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination will only be allowed to appear for the personality test.

You may like to read

No. of Candidates to be Summoned to Be Twice the No. of Vacancies

The number of candidates to be summoned for Interview/Personality Test will be about twice of the number of vacancies to be filled. The Interview/Personality Test will carry 275 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks). Therefore, marks obtained by the candidates in the Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written part as well as Interview/Personality Test) will determine their final ranking. Candidates will be allotted to the various Services keeping in view their ranks in the examination and the preferences expressed by them for the various Services and posts.

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test: Objective, Aim, Total Marks(275), Qualities Judged

The candidate will be interviewed by a Board who will have before them a record of the candidate’s career.

The candidate will be asked questions on matters of general interest.

The object of the Interview/Personality Test is to assess the personal suitability of the candidate for a career in public service by a Board of competent and unbiased observers.

The Interview/Personality Test is intended to judge the mental calibre of a candidate. In broad terms this is really an assessment of not only intellectual qualities but also social traits and interest in current affairs.

Some of the qualities to be judged are mental alertness, critical powers of assimilation, clear and logical exposition, balance of judgement, variety and depth of interest, ability for social cohesion and leadership, intellectual and moral integrity.

The technique of the Interview/Personality Test is not that of a strict cross-examination but of a

natural, though directed and purposive conversation which is intended to reveal the mental qualities of the

candidate.

natural, though directed and purposive conversation which is intended to reveal the mental qualities of the candidate. The Interview/Personality Test is not intended to be a test either of the specialized or general knowledge of the candidates which has been already tested through their written papers.

Candidates are expected to have taken an intelligent interest not only in their special subjects of academic study but also in the events which are happening around them both within and outside their own State or Country as well as in modern currents of thought and in new discoveries which should rouse the curiosity of well-educated youth.

How to Prepare for the UPSC IAS Interview?(Tips And Tricks)

Current Affairs: Aspirants should stay updated on national and international events, socio-economic issues, government policies, and their implications.

Aspirants should stay updated on national and international events, socio-economic issues, government policies, and their implications. Know Your DAF: Be well-versed with the information provided in your Detailed Application Form (DAF).

Be well-versed with the information provided in your Detailed Application Form (DAF). Mock Interviews: Practice mock interviews to get familiar with the interview format.

Practice mock interviews to get familiar with the interview format. Clarity of Thought: Aspirants should practice answering questions concisely and coherently.

Aspirants should practice answering questions concisely and coherently. Communication Skills : Be attentive and listen carefully to the questions before answering.

: Be attentive and listen carefully to the questions before answering. Personality Development : Work on your personality traits—confidence, honesty, integrity, and a positive attitude.

: Work on your personality traits—confidence, honesty, integrity, and a positive attitude. Ethics and Integrity: Be prepared to answer questions on ethical dilemmas, and moral issues.

Be prepared to answer questions on ethical dilemmas, and moral issues. Stay Calm : Approach the interview with a calm and composed mindset.

: Approach the interview with a calm and composed mindset. Posture : Sit upright but comfortably. Avoid slouching or fidgeting.

: Sit upright but comfortably. Avoid slouching or fidgeting. Revise and Reflect : Review your study materials, notes, and important topics.

: Review your study materials, notes, and important topics. Be Yourself: Present your authentic self.

Present your authentic self. Eye Contact: Maintain good eye contact with the interviewers. It shows attentiveness.

Maintain good eye contact with the interviewers. It shows attentiveness. Hand Gestures: Avoid excessive gestures that might seem unnatural.

Avoid excessive gestures that might seem unnatural. Facial Expressions : Expressions should be genuine and in sync with your words.

: Expressions should be genuine and in sync with your words. Active Listening : Avoid interrupting the interviewer while speaking.

: Avoid interrupting the interviewer while speaking. Greeting: Offer a polite greeting when entering and leaving the interview room.

Offer a polite greeting when entering and leaving the interview room. Space Awareness: Don’t lean in too close or invade the interviewers’ personal space.

Don’t lean in too close or invade the interviewers’ personal space. Voice Modulation : Speak clearly and audibly.

: Speak clearly and audibly. Confidence : Project confidence in your body language.

: Project confidence in your body language. Adaptability: Be adaptable to the interview environment.

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2023 Types of Questions Asked in Interview Round

Here are some of the general questions that can be asked in the interview round.

Questions related to the candidate’s personal information, academic background, educational qualification, previous job, positive/negative qualities of the candidate, and Meaning of the candidate’s name.

Questions related to current affairs, optional subject

Questions related to the candidate’s service preference

Situation-based questions, questions on taboos, societal misconceptions, and stereotypes.

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2023 – Do’s And Don’ts

Wear clean and ironed formal clothes.

Wear polished formal shoes.

Avoid speaking in a flat tone

Maintain good posture, and make eye contact.

Pay attention to the question asked.

Refrain from criticizing others or expressing negative opinions.

Take your time to understand the question.

If faced with a challenging question, stay composed instead of getting defensive.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.