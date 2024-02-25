Home

Education

UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2024 Registration Ends in 9 Days; Check Category-Wise Reserved Vacancies

UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2024 Registration Ends in 9 Days; Check Category-Wise Reserved Vacancies

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 registration will close on March 5, 2024. Check Category-Wise Reserved Vacancies here.

UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2024 Registration Ends in 9 Days; Check Category-Wise Reserved Vacancies

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 registration process conducted by the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conclude in just nine calendar days; IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other budding aspirants are advised to fill up the application form. While the female, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from paying the UPSC CSE Prelims application fee, other candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100 either by remitting the money in any Branch of the State Bank of India by cash or by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. One can register for the UPSC CSE Prelims Examination, 2024 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Trending Now

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2024: Check Category-Wise Reserved Vacancies

Speaking of the competitive examination, let us tell you that this year, the number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1056. This will include 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 06 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 12 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 09 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 13 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness.

You may like to read

According to the official notice, the final number of vacancies may undergo change after getting firm number of

vacancies from Cadre Controlling Authorities. Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes. Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the Economically Weaker Sections and Persons with Benchmark Disability in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the Government.

UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2024 Registration Steps

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. The applicant needs to register himself/herself first at the UPSC One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed to fill up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in a lifetime. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination.

Modification in UPSC application form (Other than OTR Profile):

The Commission has also decided to extend the facility of correcting (s) in any field(s) of the application form for this examination from the next day of the closure of the application window of the examination. The window will remain open for 7 days from the date of opening of the same, i.e., from March 6 to March 12, 2024. In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should log in to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly. In other words, no change in the OTR profile can be made by visiting the window for modification in the application form.

One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations of UPSC: Check Important Details Here

One Time Registration is mandatory for applying online for various examinations of UPSC.

Register once in OTR and apply for any examination advertised by the UPSC in future.

One Time Registration (OTR) is not an application for any examination. It is just a collection of information from the applicants and giving a separate dashboard to each applicant to facilitate them to maintain their own profile.

Valid active Email ID and Mobile Number are mandatory for One Time Registration (OTR).

The candidate will have to change his/her password in One Time Registration (OTR).

The candidate who wishes to apply online for any examination advertised by the UPSC should use the same password given in the One Time Registration (OTR).

No payment of fee is required for One Time Registration (OTR).

After submitting all the details/ information successfully in the One Time Registration (OTR) a message will be sent to your registered Email ID and Mobile Number.

OTR ID will be sent to your registered Email ID and Mobile Number.

Multiple OTR IDs are not allowed. It may cause your application may be Rejected/Cancelled.

If any correction/update/changes in data, please send to upscsoap[at]nic[dot]in with document proof.

Log on to URL: https://www.upsconline.nic.in to access the home page of the Online Application.

Click on New Registration to register a New User for various examinations of UPSC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.