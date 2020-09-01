UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the UPSC Civil Services 2020 admit card on the official website portal – upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit cards from the UPSC websites till October 4, 2020. Also Read - UPSC CAPF 2020: Exam Details to be Out on August 18, Check Eligibility, Admission Criteria, Other Details

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 is scheduled to be held on October 4, while the UPSC Civil Services Mains will be held in January next year.

The exams were scheduled to begin on May 31 but it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Important Dates:

The application process was conducted between February 12 and March 3.

UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exams 2020 – October 4, 2020

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 – January 8,9,10,16 and 17 next year

Interview dates will be announced later.

How to download UPSC Civil Services Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘e-admit card’ for Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2020

Step 3: Fill in the required details and hit submit

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print out for future references