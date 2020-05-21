New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission will announce the date for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 on June 5. “Taking notice of the extension of several restrictions, the commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews, for the present,” a statement issued by the UPSC on Wednesday read. Also Read - UPSC Announces Results of Various Written Exams, Total 136 Vacancies to be Filled

"With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020," it added.

Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case there is an update on the same.

As per previous dates, the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination was slated to be held on May 31, 2020. However, the exam were postponed in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

On May 15, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had announced results of various written exams. Overall, results of seven written exams, for a combined 136 vacancies, were announced. These were Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications (65); Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB (27); Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (13); Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs (11+5); Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications (10) and Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate (five).