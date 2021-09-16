New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the admit card for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Examination. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the examination can download the admit card from the official websites of the commission i.e. on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Below, we have also mentioned the direct link via which the candidates can download the admit card. UPSC would be conducting the preliminary examination on October 10.Also Read - UPSSSC 2021: Exam Dates Announced For Lower Subordinate Mains Exam At upsssc.gov.in | Details Here

This year, no admit card would be sent via post and the candidate will have to download the eAdmit cards from the official website. The candidates must note that the entry to the examination centre would be on the basis of the admit card and no candidate would be allowed admission otherwise. Examination centre and city along with reporting time would also be available on the admit card.

The eAdmit card link would be available till 4 pm – October 10, 2021. Candidates are advised to reach out to Help Desk in case of any discrepancies in downloading the admit card.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

Go to the ‘Admit Card’ section available on the home page.

Select e-Admit card link and click on download option.

Select ‘Search by roll number’ or ‘search by registration number’.

Check and download UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021.

Take a print of the admit card for any future reference.

The candidates can also visit the official website of the commission for all the important information. Apart from general what is allowed and what is not, instructions regarding COVID protocols are also published on the website and the admit card.

All candidates are advised to carefully go through the same and also take a print out. Candidates may also save the soft copy of their admit card for future reference.