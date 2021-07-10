New Delhi: The application window to change exam centre for the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 will open from July 12, 2021 and conclude on July 19, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can get all the other information on the official website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC NDA 1 2021 Result Declared | Direct Link And Other Important Details Here
The candidates must note that the window of submitting the revised choice of Centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases i.e. 12th-19th July, 2021 (06.00 PM) and 26th-30th July, 2021 (06.00 PM) on the Commission’s website upsconline.nic.in. Also Read - UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 128 Asst Professor (Medical) Posts | Details Here
Here are some of the important details: Also Read - UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2021: ESE Prelims Admit Card Released At upsc.gov.in | Direct Link Here
- Keeping in view the large number of candidates of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 [including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021] and the fact that the Commission has recently decided to operate four additional Centres at (i) Almora, Uttarakhand, (ii) Srinagar, Uttarakhand, (iii) Nasik, Maharashtra and (iv) Surat, Gujarat for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, the Commission has now decided to give an opportunity to the applicants of these two examinations to submit their revised choice of Centre. The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the capacity intimated by the Centres for accommodating the candidates.
- The candidates may please note that their requests for change in the Centres will be considered based on the principle of “firstapply-first allot” basis [which is followed in all the Examinations of the Commission and was mentioned in the Examination Notices of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2021] and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen and will not be visible to the candidate. The candidate will then be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones.
- The window of submitting the revised choice of Centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases i.e. 12th-19th July, 2021 (06.00 PM) and 26th-30th July, 2021 (06.00 PM) on the Commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of Centres of the above Examination, if required.