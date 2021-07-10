New Delhi: The application window to change exam centre for the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 will open from July 12, 2021 and conclude on July 19, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can get all the other information on the official website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC NDA 1 2021 Result Declared | Direct Link And Other Important Details Here

The candidates must note that the window of submitting the revised choice of Centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases i.e. 12th-19th July, 2021 (06.00 PM) and 26th-30th July, 2021 (06.00 PM) on the Commission's website upsconline.nic.in.

Here are some of the important details: