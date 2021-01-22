UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will begin the registration for the Civil Services Prelims 2021 on February 10, 2021, on its official website upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply till March 2 after the registration process starts. The UPSC Civil services exam will be held on June 27, 2021.

Here’s how you can apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021:

Step 1: Go on the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Civil Services (Prelims) examination 2021 registration’

Step 3: Now, Click on ‘click here for part I registration’

Step 4: Fill the application form, pay your fees

Step 5: Choose your test center

Step 6: Upload your picture

Step 7: Accept the declaration form

UPSC Civil Services 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates are required to have a degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University or equivalent education.