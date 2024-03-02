Home

Education

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 Registration Ends in 3 Days; Correction Window to Open Soon

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 Registration Ends in 3 Days; Correction Window to Open Soon

The UPSC Civil Services(CSE) Online Applications can be filled upto March 5, 2024 till 6:00 PM.

Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will close the registration process for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 in three days i.e. March 5, 2024. Interested candidates are requested to submit their CSE application form at the earliest. Soon after the closure of the UPSC Prelims application form, the Commission will open the application correction window. In case, the candidate wants to effect any change in his/her OTR profile, it will be allowed only once in the lifetime after the registration at the OTR platform.

Trending Now

The change in OTR profile data will be available till the expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of the application window of his/her first final application for any Examination of the Commission. In this case, the candidate after registration of OTR applies for the first time in this examination last date of modification of OTR would be March 12, 2024.

You may like to read

The Commission has also decided to extend the facility of making correction(s) in any field(s) of the application form for this examination from next day of the closure of the application window of this Examination. This window will remain open for 7 days from the date of opening of the same, i.e., from March 6 to March 12. In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should login to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly. In other words, no change in the OTR profile can be made by visiting the window for Modification in the application form.

Benefits of UPSC OTR

Applicant needs to fill personal details only once.

Applicant needs to upload document, if required.

OTR Information is digitally available anytime anywhere.

OTR Information get automatically populated while applying under any Commission’s Notification.

How to Fill UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Application Form?

Go to the UPSC Website : Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

: Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Find UPSC CSE Prelims Registration Link : On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application.”

: On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application.” Register yourself on the portal : If you are a new user, then register yourself on the OTR platform.

: If you are a new user, then register yourself on the OTR platform. Fill up UPSC applications : Fill up the important details such as your educational qualification, your address, your email ID, mobile number.

: Fill up the important details such as your educational qualification, your address, your email ID, mobile number. Upload the scanned documents: Upload the required documents such as the photograph of the candidate, thumb impression of the candidate, and signature of the candidate.

Upload the required documents such as the photograph of the candidate, thumb impression of the candidate, and signature of the candidate. Pay Civil Services Application Fee: Pay the UPSC application fee.

Save UPSC Form: Submit the UPSC CSE Prelims application form and download a copy of it for future reference.

Instruction in respect of uploading of Photograph while filling up the online application form:-

(a) The photograph, uploaded by candidate should not be more than 10 days old from the start of the online application process (i.e. the application commencement date).

(b) Ensure that the name of candidate and the date on which the photograph was taken are clearly mentioned on the photograph.

(c) The candidate’s face should occupy 3/4th of the space in the photograph.

(d) The candidates must ensure that their appearance must match with their photograph at each stage of the Examination Process i.e. at the time of Preliminary, Main (Written) and Interview/Personality Test. For instance, If a candidate uploads a bearded photograph, he must appear with the same look in the Preliminary, Main (Written) and Interview/Personality Test. Same would be the case with spectacles, moustaches, etc.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.