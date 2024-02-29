Home

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 Registration Ends in 5 Days; Admit Card on This Date

UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2024 application form will conclude in 5 days, i.e. March 5, 2024. One can fill up the UPSC CSE Prelims Application Form 2024 at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in till 6:00 PM of March 5. The photograph, uploaded by the candidate must not be more than 10 days old from the start of the online application process. The candidates must ensure that their appearance matches their photograph at each stage of the Examination Process i.e. at the time of the Preliminary, Main (Written), and Interview/Personality Test.

Speaking of the UPSC Civil Services exam, eligible candidates will be issued an e-admit card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of the examination. As of now, the Commission has not released the UPSC CSE Prelims admit card release date and time.

Unable to Download the UPSC Civil Services Admit Card?

If a candidate does not receive his e-admit card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination, he/she should at once contact

the Commission. Information in this regard can also be obtained from the Facilitation Counter located in

the Commission’s Office either in person or over phone numbers. 011-23381125/011- 23385271/011- 23098543. In case no communication is received in the Commission’s Office from the candidate regarding non-receipt of his/her e-Admit Card at least three days before the commencement of the examination, he/she himself/herself will be solely responsible for non-receipt of his/her e-admit card.

No candidate will ordinarily be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds an e-admit card for the examination. On downloading of e-admit card, check it carefully and bring discrepancies/errors, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately. Candidates should note that the name in the Admit Card in some cases, may be abbreviated due to technical reasons.

(ii) In the event of a candidate downloading more than one Admit Card from the Commission’s website,

he/she should use only one of these Admit Card for appearing in the examination and report about the other(s) to the Commission’s Office.

(iii) Candidates are informed that as the Preliminary Examination is only a screening test, no marks sheets will be supplied to successful or unsuccessful candidates and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission, in this regard.

(iv) Candidates must ensure that their emails IDs given in their online application are valid and active.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination Pattern

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section. The examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

