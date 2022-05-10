UPSC CSE Admit Card 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit card for UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022. The registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The admit card is the important document required for entry into the examination hall. The UPSC CSE Preliminary Exam 2022 is scheduled to take place on June 5, 2022.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 1,05,000; Apply For 19 Posts Till May 28| Details Inside

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Cards’ option.

Click on the link that reads, “E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC.”

A new webpage will open. Click on “download e-Admit Card”

Enter your login credentials such as Registration number, Roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Your UPSC CSE 2022 Prelims Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Your UPSC CSE 2022 Prelims Admit Card will appear on the screen. Download UPSC CSE 2022 Prelims Admit Card and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates must ensure they carry a printout of the admit card, along with two to three recent passport size photographs to the examination centre for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2022. No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall with their UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 Admit Card.

What are the Details Mentioned on UPSC Admit Card?

After downloading the UPSC admit card 2022, candidates are required to check all the details whether they are printed correctly or not.

Date of examination

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Centre

Venue of examination

Photo identity Card such as Aadhaar Card number

Father’s Name

Mother’s name

Candidate’s photograph

Time table

Registration ID Below the photograph

“Wearing of mask/face cover is compulsory for all the candidates. Candidates without masks/face covers will not be allowed entry into the venue. Candidates may carry his/her own hand sanitizer(small size) in a transparent bottle,” reads the instructions given below the admit card.