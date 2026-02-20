Home

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2026 big update: UPSC CSE application closes in 4 days; how to register, exam date, other details here

The Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026, on February 24 at 6:00 PM. Candidates can fill up the UPSC CSE applicati

The Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026, on February 24 at 6:00 PM. Candidates can fill up the UPSC CSE application form by visiting the official website at https://upsconline.nic.in/. Candidates are advised to go through the General instructions, Profile/Module-wise instructions and instructions for uploading of documents before proceeding to fill up the form.

This year, the UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination will be held by the Union Public Service Commission on May 24, 2026. Through this recruitment examination, a candidate will be recruited to IAS, IFS, IPS, Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’ and other positions.

