UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exams 2024 Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections, New Dates Here

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exams 2024 Postponed: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has postponed the examination dates for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination- 2024 which was slated to be held on May 26, 2024. The exam dates have been postponed in view of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. “Due to the schedule of the impending General Election, the Commission has decided to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 from 26-05- 2024 to 16-06-2024,” reads the official notice.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Revised Exam Date

