UPSC Civil Services Prelims Examination 2019 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2019 on its official website.

The candidates who appeared for the exam on June 2 can check their result at upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who clear the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2019 will become eligible to sit for the UPSC Main Examination 2019 by filling the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available from August 01 to 16 August 16 till 6.00 PM.

How to check UPSC Civil Services Prelims Examination 2019 Result

Step 1: Log on to the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link- ‘UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter all the details and click on submit.

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out for future reference.