UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021 Declared: Putting an end to the long wait of the aspirants, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the result of the civil service prelims 2021 exam. The candidate must know that the exam was conducted on October 10 at various centres across the country. As the results have been declared, the candidates can check their score on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

"The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission," a statement from the Commission said.

Just like the previous years' trends, the UPSC has declared the prelims result within 20 days of conducting the preliminary examination. The candidate need to know that the results are released in the form of pdf format mentioning the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

UPSC Prelims Results 2021 Direct Link

The UPSC exam was earlier scheduled for on June 27, which was later postponed to October 10 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The exam was conducted amid strict Covid-19 protocols.

The qualifying candidates will be eligible to appear for the mains exam which will be conducted from January 7, 2022 onwards. However, the final result will be announced after the completion of all three stages — prelims, mains and personality test.

UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 Results: Here’s How To Check Score

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Under under ‘What’s New’ section, click on relevant “UPSC Civil services preliminary exam 2021 results’ link available on the homepage.

The PDF page carrying names and roll numbers of successful candidates will appear.

Check your name and roll number.

Download the page and take its print out.

Candidates who have qualified in this exam are eligible to appear in the UPSC civil services main examination.