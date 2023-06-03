UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 LIVE: UPSC CSE Prelims Result Date, Cut-Off Marks, Mains Schedule Soon at upsc.gov.in

Home

UPSC CSE Prelims Result, Main Exam Date 2023 LIVE Updates: Going by the past year's trends, UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2022 was announced within 17 days from the date of the preliminary examination(June 5, 2022). Hence, we can expect UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 in the month of June.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result Soon at upsc.gov.in; Check Tentative Date, Expected Cut-Off Score.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result, Main Exam Date 2023 LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) on May 28, 2023. The Commission is expected to declare UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 soon. Going by the past year’s trends, UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2022 was announced within 17 days from the date of the preliminary examination(June 5, 2022). Hence, we can expect UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 in the month of June. However, the date mentioned here is tentative. The Commission has not released any exact or official date or time for the declaration of the result. As soon as the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 is announced, candidates can check and download it by visiting the official website at The UPSC will soon put up on its website — — a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result Date, UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Marks, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

