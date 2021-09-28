UPSC Civil Services Cut-off 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 cut-off marks. Now that the cut-off marks have been released, the candidates can check the qualifying marks on the official website upsc.gov.in. Last week, the UPSC had declared the Civil Services results 2020. A total of 761 candidates cleared the exam, of whom, 545 are male and 216 are female.Also Read - UPSC ESE 2022 Notification Released At upsc.gov.in | Check Last Date and Steps To Apply Here

UPSC Result 2020: Prelims, Mains and Overall Cut off for UPSC Civil Services 2020

Category Prelims Cut off Mains Cut off Overall Cut off General 92.51 736 944 EWS 77.55 687 894 OBC 89.12 698 907 SC 74.84 680 875 ST 68.71 682 876 PwBD-1 70.06 648 867 PwBD-2 63.94 699 910 PwBD-3 40.82 425 675 PwBD-5 42.86 300 465

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: Marksheet

The candidates must note that the UPSC Civil Services examination 2020 marksheets will be released soon on the official website. “Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result,” read the official notice.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: Major highlights

As per the latest updates, a total of 761 candidates — 545 men and 216 women — cleared the examination.

The top 25 candidates who have cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 comprise of 13 men and 12 women.

Shubham Kumar from Kumari Pur village in Katihar District of Bihar topped the civil services exam 2020.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have secured second and third rank, respectively.

Tina Dabi’s sister, Ria Dabi cleared the coveted exam in the first attempt, securing 15th rank.