UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 marks of candidates in PDF format on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The UPSC IAS marks have been released for the UPSC IAS main exam and personality test of all the 761 candidates who are qualified in the UPSC IAS 2020 exam. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their respective marks through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

According to the UPSC toppers list, the top candidates are — Shubham Kumar who ranked 1st at All India level secured 1054 marks out of 2025 marks and scored 176 marks in the interview round out of 275. Jagriti Awasthi and Ankita Jain who have secured second and third scored 1052 and 1051 marks respectively.

Here's the direct link to check marks of UPSC IAS 2020 exam result

UPSC Civil Services Cut-off 2020

UPSC released the UPSC IAS cut-off marks both stage-wise and category-wise. For general category candidates, the final UPSC IAS cut off 2020 was 944 marks whereas for SC category candidates, the UPSC cut off was 875 marks. Candidates can check the UPSC IAS cut off 2020 for prelims, main and interview round as per their category in the official PDF.

Have a look at the mark sheet of UPSC IAS Topper 2020

Rank

UPSC Result 2020 Topper List
(Candidates’ Name)

UPSC main (written) marks

Personality test marks

Total marks

1

Shubham Kumar

878

176

1054

2

Jagruti Awasthi

859

193

1052

3

Ankita Jain

839

212

1051

4

Yash Jaluka

851

195

1046

5

Mamta Yadav

855

187

1042

6

Meera K

835

206

1041

7

Praveen Kumar

848

193

1041

8

Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai

858

182

1040

9

Apala Mishra

816

215

1031

10

Satyam Gandhi

827

201

1028

11

Devayani

842

182

1024

12

Mithun Premraj

845

179

1024

13

Gaurav Budania

850

173

1023

14

Karishma Nair

834

187

1021

15

Ria Dabi – Rank

859

162

1021

16

Arth Jain

853

168

1021

17

Sarthak Agrawal

822

195

1017

18

Radhika Gupta

838

179

1017

19

Shashwat Tripurari

852

165

1017

20

P Srija

831

184

1015