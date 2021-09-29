UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 marks of candidates in PDF format on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The UPSC IAS marks have been released for the UPSC IAS main exam and personality test of all the 761 candidates who are qualified in the UPSC IAS 2020 exam. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their respective marks through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 Cut-Off Marks Released, Marksheet To Be Out Soon | Details Here

According to the UPSC toppers list, the top candidates are — Shubham Kumar who ranked 1st at All India level secured 1054 marks out of 2025 marks and scored 176 marks in the interview round out of 275. Jagriti Awasthi and Ankita Jain who have secured second and third scored 1052 and 1051 marks respectively.

Here's the direct link to check marks of UPSC IAS 2020 exam result

UPSC Civil Services Cut-off 2020

UPSC released the UPSC IAS cut-off marks both stage-wise and category-wise. For general category candidates, the final UPSC IAS cut off 2020 was 944 marks whereas for SC category candidates, the UPSC cut off was 875 marks. Candidates can check the UPSC IAS cut off 2020 for prelims, main and interview round as per their category in the official PDF.

Have a look at the mark sheet of UPSC IAS Topper 2020