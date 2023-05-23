ZEE Sites

  UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 Toppers List: Ishita Kishore Tops, Assam's Mayur Hazarika Secured 5th Position | Full List Here
UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 Toppers List: Ishita Kishore Tops, Assam’s Mayur Hazarika Secured 5th Position | Full List Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for Civil Services Examination 2022.

Updated: May 23, 2023 4:15 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Released at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link, Exam Date Here

UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 Toppers List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for Civil Services Examination 2022. Ishita Kishore has bagged AIR 1 in UPSC CSE result 2023 while Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N stood second and third, respectively.

Live Updates

  • 4:12 PM IST

    UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was held on June 5, 2022, and the results of the examination were released on June 22.

  • 4:11 PM IST

    UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: Last year, Shruti Sharma had secured all India Rank 1 in the UPSC CSE 2021 exam. All the top three positions were secured by women—Ankita Agarwal had secured AIR 2 and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh got rank 3.

  • 3:53 PM IST

    UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: Women have secured 6 spots among the top 10 in UPSC Civil Services final result 2022

  • 3:52 PM IST

    UPSC Topper 2023 List

    Name: Roll Number

    Ishita Kishore: 5809986

    Garima Lohia: 1506175

    Uma Harathin N: 1019872

    Smriti Mishra: 858695

    Mayur Hazarika: 906457

    Gahana Navya James: 2409491

    Waseem Ahmad Bhat: 1802522

    Anirudh Yadav: 853004

    Kanika Goyal: 3517201

    Rahul Shrivastava: 205139

  • 3:51 PM IST

    UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: A total of 23 students of Jamia’s Residential free Coaching for SC, ST, Women and minority candidates have made it to the UPSC Civil Services Merit list 2022.

  • 3:50 PM IST

  • 3:49 PM IST

  • 3:45 PM IST

  • 3:16 PM IST

  • 3:14 PM IST

    UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for Civil Services Examination 2022.

