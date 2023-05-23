Home

UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 Toppers List: Ishita Kishore Tops, Assam’s Mayur Hazarika Secured 5th Position | Full List Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for Civil Services Examination 2022.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 Toppers List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for Civil Services Examination 2022. Ishita Kishore has bagged AIR 1 in UPSC CSE result 2023 while Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N stood second and third, respectively.

