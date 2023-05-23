By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 Toppers List: Ishita Kishore Tops, Assam’s Mayur Hazarika Secured 5th Position | Full List Here
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for Civil Services Examination 2022.
UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 Toppers List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for Civil Services Examination 2022. Ishita Kishore has bagged AIR 1 in UPSC CSE result 2023 while Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N stood second and third, respectively.
