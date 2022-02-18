New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in a fresh circular, stated that the vacancies have been increased from 861 to 1,011. The vacancies were increased after the government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the civil services examination-2022. Out of the 150 vacancies in IRMS, six vacancies have been reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).Also Read - UPSC CISF AC (Executive) LDCE Answer Keys 2021 Out on upsc.gov.in | Here's How to Download

“With reference to the Notice no. 05/2022, published on the Union Public Service Commission’s website on 02.02.2022 inviting applications from the aspirants of the Civil Services Examination- 2022, it is informed that the government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022. Accordingly, the Government (Department of Personnel and Training) has issued the Notification No. 13018/04/2021-AIS(I) dated Feb 17, 2022 effecting inclusion of the IRMS, Group ‘A’ in the list of Services for recruitment through the Civil Services Examination-2022,” the circular stated. Also Read - UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021 Out on upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

“It has been decided by the Commission to add the IRMS, Group ‘A’ to the list of Services indicated in its Notice under reference. The tentative number of vacancies i.e. 861 as indicated in the Examination Notice dated 02.02.2022 now stands modified to 1,011. Out of the 150 vacancies in IRMS, 6 vacancies have been reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD),” it said. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 Update: Registration Begins; Know How to Apply, Selection Fee Here

It is important to note that candidates who have already applied for the Civil Services (Prelims) Examination 2022 are not required to apply afresh.